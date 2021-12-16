BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,120 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

