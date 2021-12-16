BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $346,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $602.01 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $643.65 and a 200-day moving average of $653.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

