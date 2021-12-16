Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$4.30. The business had revenue of C$118.45 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

