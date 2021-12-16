Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $305.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Vertical Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.45.

Shares of BA stock opened at $195.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.29. Boeing has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

