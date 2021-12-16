Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Bonhill Group stock opened at GBX 7.16 ($0.09) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.17. Bonhill Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7.16 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £7.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17.

In related news, insider Simon Stilwell acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,215.28). Insiders have purchased a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,000 in the last ninety days.

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

