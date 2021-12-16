boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given New 395.00 Price Target at Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its price target lowered by Barclays from 415.00 to 395.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BHOOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded boohoo group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $250.50.

Get boohoo group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $44.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.49. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.