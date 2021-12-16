Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Booking by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Booking by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,130.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,370.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,299.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

