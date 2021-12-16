Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,130.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 232.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,370.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2,299.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,564,000 after buying an additional 28,769 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,182,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Booking by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.