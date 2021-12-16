Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 97,334 shares.The stock last traded at $13.53 and had previously closed at $13.35.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
