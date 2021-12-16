Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 97,334 shares.The stock last traded at $13.53 and had previously closed at $13.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $77,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

