bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BPOSY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €8.70 ($9.78) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bpost SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.08. bpost SA/NV has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

