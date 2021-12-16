Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the November 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brambles in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BXBLY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.20. 61,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,706. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

