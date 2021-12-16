Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Trading Down 2.6%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.02. 2,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 254,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Santander reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday. Grupo Santander cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.7104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 134.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 43.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Braskem during the third quarter valued at $2,128,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Braskem during the third quarter valued at $2,128,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Braskem during the third quarter valued at $2,034,000.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

