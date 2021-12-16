Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.0% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $341.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $950.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

