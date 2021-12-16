British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,596.13 ($47.52).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.90) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.86) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.97) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.81) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,689.50 ($35.54). 3,722,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,992. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,586.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,678.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.75) and a one year high of GBX 2,914.50 ($38.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

