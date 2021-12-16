British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,596.13 ($47.52).
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.90) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.86) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.97) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.81) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,689.50 ($35.54). 3,722,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,992. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,586.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,678.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.75) and a one year high of GBX 2,914.50 ($38.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
