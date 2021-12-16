Broadstone Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BSN)

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,293 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,514% compared to the average daily volume of 266 call options.

Shares of Broadstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Broadstone Acquisition has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $11.45.

Get Broadstone Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,879,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.