Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Post $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.58. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,657,000 after acquiring an additional 778,626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 9,502.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 688,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,067,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.52. 8,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.29. IDEX has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $238.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.