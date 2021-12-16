Brokerages Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth $395,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth $659,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth $228,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Model N by 24.0% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 77,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Model N by 12.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MODN traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $28.26. 694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.94. Model N has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $48.20.

Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

