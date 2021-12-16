Brokerages Anticipate Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.01). Schrödinger reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDGR. Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.85. 2,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,058,000 after buying an additional 585,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schrödinger by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,955,000 after buying an additional 525,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 130.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,559,000 after purchasing an additional 430,804 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $18,902,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

