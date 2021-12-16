Brokerages Anticipate SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,889,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth $5,259,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,554,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000.

NASDAQ SOPH opened at $13.54 on Monday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

