Brokerages Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $9.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHF. Barclays lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

BHF stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 306,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

