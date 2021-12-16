Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in comScore by 1,990.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 235,128 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in comScore by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in comScore by 83,900.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in comScore by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 251,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

SCOR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,148. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66. comScore has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.14.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

