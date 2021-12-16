Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post $30.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $30.60 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $31.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $117.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $118.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $136.45 million, with estimates ranging from $134.60 million to $138.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

INBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

INBK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.20. 28,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $435.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $46.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

