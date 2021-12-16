Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post $30.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $30.60 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $31.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $117.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $118.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $136.45 million, with estimates ranging from $134.60 million to $138.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

INBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

INBK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.20. 28,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $435.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $46.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

