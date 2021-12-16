Brokerages Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post $0.37 EPS

Analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

FULT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,423. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.