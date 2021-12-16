Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post sales of $91.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.24 million to $91.30 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $115.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $394.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.40 million to $396.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $363.15 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $364.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of HALL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.34. 251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.30. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

