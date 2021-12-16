Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Target Price at C$64.10

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.10.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total transaction of C$485,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,503,678.13. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$43,727.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,060,622 shares in the company, valued at C$96,062,488.52. Insiders have sold 329,450 shares of company stock worth $16,967,152 over the last quarter.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$50.86 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$28.67 and a twelve month high of C$55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.6599996 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

