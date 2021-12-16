Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Target Price at $234.00

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT traded up $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.16. 118,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $175.11 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.25. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after acquiring an additional 276,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.