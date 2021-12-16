Brokerages Set Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) PT at $27.64

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at $24.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

