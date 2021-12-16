Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) PT at C$76.31

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

TSE SLF opened at C$69.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a current ratio of 1,108.38. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$54.71 and a twelve month high of C$71.73. The stock has a market cap of C$40.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$8.51 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.