Brokerages Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Price Target at $10.25

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTI shares. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.13.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

