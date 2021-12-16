Brokerages Set Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target at $39.09

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

VRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

VRM stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 15.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,739 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,882,000 after acquiring an additional 595,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after acquiring an additional 889,998 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vroom by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,245,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,903,000 after acquiring an additional 393,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Vroom by 2.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,244,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,881,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares during the last quarter.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

