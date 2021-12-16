Brokerages Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT at $54.50

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 175.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 98.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,231,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 235.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 122.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,859 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.83. 346,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,864. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.