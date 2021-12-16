Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 243.6% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of BCAC stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 111.3% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 148,106 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 35.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 35.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

