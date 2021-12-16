Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of research firms have commented on BRO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,843. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $68.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.