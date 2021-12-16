BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.86 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $138.68 million and $3.86 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.42 or 0.08319389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00078040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,573.29 or 0.99718190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002656 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

