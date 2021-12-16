CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CACI International were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 24,632.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of CACI International by 446.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CACI International by 16.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CACI International by 88,780.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

NYSE CACI opened at $266.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $215.18 and a 1-year high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. CACI International’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.