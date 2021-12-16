Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Trading Down 6.3%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $172.60 and last traded at $172.60. 27,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,441,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.98 and a 200 day moving average of $156.30.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,087,735. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,733,462,000 after buying an additional 119,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

