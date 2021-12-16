Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLO opened at $33.69 on Thursday. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

