Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 60,585 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

