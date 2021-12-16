Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 4,904 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,395,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,217,000.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.14. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

