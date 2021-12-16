Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,505 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,700,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,822 shares of company stock worth $16,791,605 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $85.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.