Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,751 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 33,315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 1,832.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,817,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

