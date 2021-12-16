Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,016 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Full House Resorts worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $123,561.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,838 shares of company stock valued at $157,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.55 million, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.82. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

