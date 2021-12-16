CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) Head to Head Contrast

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CalAmp and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp 1 0 3 0 2.50 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

CalAmp currently has a consensus target price of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 51.71%. Given CalAmp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CalAmp is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares CalAmp and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp -12.10% 4.28% 0.95% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of CalAmp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CalAmp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CalAmp and BrewBilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp $308.59 million 1.12 -$56.31 million ($1.14) -8.46 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 3.88 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CalAmp.

Volatility & Risk

CalAmp has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CalAmp beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

