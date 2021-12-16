Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.15. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 7,328 shares trading hands.

CFW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.90 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.03 million and a P/E ratio of 1.83.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$295.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.3135426 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Mathison bought 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,163,933.90. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,175,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,626,299.41. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 756,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,856.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

