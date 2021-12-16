Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calyxt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.17). Calyxt posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calyxt.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

CLXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ CLXT traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 393,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.84. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Calyxt by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Calyxt by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Calyxt by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.