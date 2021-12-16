Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) EVP Laurie Baker Sells 1,752 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CPT opened at $176.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.90 and its 200-day moving average is $150.51.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.