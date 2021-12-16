Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

NYSE:CNI opened at $127.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $342,167,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

