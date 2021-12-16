Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 232,464 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after buying an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,894,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 505.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 159,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $127.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

