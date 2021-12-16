Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$64.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.10.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total transaction of C$522,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,707,866.37. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total transaction of C$217,758.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,069,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,138,049.69. Insiders sold 329,450 shares of company stock valued at $16,967,152 over the last quarter.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$50.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$59.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.33. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$55.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.6599996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.