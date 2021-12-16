Cantor Fitzgerald Trims First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Target Price to $10.40

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $10.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $78.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 729.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 48.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1,585.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

